Inflation anxiety may have made a comeback, especially for low-income groups

The distribution of survey responses suggests that inflation expectations are being modified to factor in this possibility. In March 2026, about 27% of respondents thought inflation was in RBI’s 4-6% target band, down from 31% in November 2025. At the same time, 34% believed inflation was in double digits. Future views of inflation are even more pessimistic: about 40-45% of respondents expect inflation to be in double digits in the future, and a startling 15% expect inflation to be over 16% a year from now.