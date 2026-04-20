Ordinary people do not track price indices—they gauge inflation by what happens to their daily expenses. When households are asked to assign a number to current or future inflation, their responses are shaped by recent movements in the prices of everyday items.
Inflation anxiety may have made a comeback, especially for low-income groups
SummaryThe latest survey by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reveals growing inflation anxiety, with households’ perceptions and expectations of inflation rising. These perceptions are usually influenced by the food and fuel price outlook.
Ordinary people do not track price indices—they gauge inflation by what happens to their daily expenses. When households are asked to assign a number to current or future inflation, their responses are shaped by recent movements in the prices of everyday items.
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