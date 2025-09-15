Wholesale inflation rebounds to a four-month high in August as food prices rise

New Delhi: India’s wholesale inflation rose to a four-month high in August, snapping a two-month spell of contraction, as food prices pushed the index back into positive territory, provisional data from the commerce and industry ministry showed Monday.

The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation climbed 0.52% in August, against (-)0.58% in July and (-)0.19% in June. A year earlier, WPI inflation stood at 1.25%. The reading outpaced economists’ expectations of 0.30% in a Reuters poll.

Food inflation, a major contributor to the index, stood at 0.21% in August, rising from (-)2.15% in July and (-)0.26% in June.

The uptick was driven by higher prices of vegetables, milk, protein-rich items such as eggs, fish, and meat, along with non-food articles, oilseeds, minerals, and manufactured products.

Meanwhile, the prices of cereals and paddy fell during August, compared to the previous month.

Non-food articles saw prices rise by 5.56% in August, from 3.40% in July. Fuel and power prices fell by (-)3.17%, compared to a (-)2.43% in July. Crude petroleum and natural gas prices fell (-)13.68% in August, compared to (-)14.86% fall in July.

Manufactured products' prices rose by 2.55%, compared to 2.05% in July.

Is a further rise expected in prices? “Aided by an unfavourable base effect, the WPI expectedly reverted to an inflation in August 2025 after a gap of two months, printing at 0.5%. The hardening was broad-based across all segments, except fuel and power, which witnessed a deeper deflation in August 2025 as compared to July 2025,” said Rahul Agrawal, senior economist at ratings agency Icra Ltd.

“Food items accounted for as much as 73 bps of the 110 bps uptick in the headline WPI print between August 2025 and July 2025. This was followed by core WPI (non-food manufactured items), which added 27 bps to the headline print, with the inflation in the same rising to a 5-month high of 1.6% in August 2025,” he added.

Icra expects the headline WPI to rise further to a 6-month high of about 0.9% in September 2025, led by a hardening in the annual prints for global crude oil and commodity prices, as well as the depreciation in the USD/INR pair, even as an elevated base would likely pull down the food index back to the deflationary territory in the month.

Outlook on retail inflation India’s retail inflation rose in August for the first time since October 2024, hit by rise in prices of tomatoes, eggs, meat and fish, and weaker deflationary pull from other food items.

Consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rose 2.07% YoY in August, provisional data from the ministry of statistics and programme implementation showed on Friday, up from a revised 1.61% in July (earlier estimated at 1.55%).

Retail food price deflation narrowed to 0.69% in August 2025 from –1.76% in July, lifting retail inflation from a 97-month low of 1.6% in July. Within food, tomato prices surged 16.9% year-on-year (y-o-y) in August, marking their first rise in eight months.

Retail inflation has been below the 6% mark since September 2023, remaining within the Reserve Bank of India's 2-6% tolerance range.

