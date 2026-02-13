Mint Explainer: New basket, same inflation story? The math behind India’s CPI reset
Summary
India’s statistics ministry has released a ‘back series' for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) using the new base year of 2024. But it needs to be read with caution. Mint explains why.
NEW DELHI : India’s inflation basket has witnessed a sharp reset after over a decade, and it proved to be an anticlimax of sorts.
