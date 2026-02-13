What has changed in the inflation base year, and why was the adjustment necessary?

The CPI measurement has undergone a massive overhaul. The weight of food and beverages declined from 42.61% in the 2012 series to 36.75% in the 2024 series. The number of items went up from 299 to 358, six groups became 12 divisions, rural housing and new-age products such as online entertainment made an entry. Some obsolete items in the 2012 series that had become a source of worry—as well as amusement—such as VCR/VCD/DVD player, tape recorder, and CD/DVD audio/video cassettes, among others, are out of the inflation basket, years after they went out of our lives.