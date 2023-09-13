India inflation: Delhi sees lowest inflation rate in India, price rise highest in Rajasthan2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 01:26 PM IST
The inflation rate in Delhi for the month of August 2023 was 3.09%, followed by Assam at 4.01% and West Bengal at 4.79%.
In a relief to consumers, the retail inflation in India eased in the month of August on the back of cooling vegetable and food prices. The CPI inflation, which hit a 15-month high of 7.44% in July, declined to 6.83% in August, the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Tuesday showed.