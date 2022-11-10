India inflation likely cooled below 7% in October thanks to base effect: poll

Economists at Barclays expect core inflation, which does not include the prices of food and fuel, to also moderate in October, but to still stay around 6%. Earlier this month, a Mint analysis showed that India’s retail inflation rate would ease to within the central bank’s tolerance band of 2-6% by March, even if prices continue to rise for the rest of the year as per the trend of the past five years. This would be thanks to the statistical effect of a favourable base.