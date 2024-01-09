India inflation likely crept closer to 6% in December: Mint poll
Summary
- If the poll prediction is correct, inflation will have risen for the second month in a row, exceeding the RBI's medium-term target of 4% all across the October-December quarter
India’s retail inflation likely rose for the second straight month to 5.9% in December 2023 mainly on account of an unfavourable base effect, according to the median estimate given by 19 economists in a Mint poll. The uptick, which comes after a 5.55% print in November, could support the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to hold the repo rate steady at 6.5% for the fifth time a row last month.