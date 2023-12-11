India inflation likely rose to 5.8% in November: Mint poll
Summary
- Inflation in November and December is projected to be high, around 6%, reversing the trend of easing seen over the previous three months
New Delhi: India’s retail inflation likely rose to 5.8% in November from 4.9% in October, according to a Mint poll of 23 economists. The increase could be due to higher prices of vegetables and cereals, signalling a departure from the previous three months of easing. Official data is set to be released at 5.30 pm on Tuesday.