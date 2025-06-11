Retail inflation likely eased to 3% in May, lowest in six years, shows Mint poll
Summary
India's retail inflation is expected to have eased further, supporting the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to frontload the repo rate cut last week.
India’s retail inflation likely eased further to 3.0% in May from 3.2% in April, driven by softening food prices, particularly in cereals and pulses, and aided by a favourable base effect, according to a Mint poll of 15 economists.
