India's inflation could rise in the coming months as festive demand, the wedding season and supply-related uncertainties put pressure on prices, according to the government's monthly economic report.
However, moderating crude oil prices and a stronger rupee could help limit inflationary pressures, the report said.
The report, released on Saturday, flagged several domestic and global factors that could influence India's inflation trajectory and broader economic outlook in the coming months.
Festivities extending into November, followed by the onset of the wedding season, could drive up demand and increase the cost of food and non-food items. This could accelerate inflation in the month ahead, the government said.
Supply-side uncertainties also remain a concern. The continuing conflict in the Middle East could keep India's oil import bills and maritime freight rates volatile, adding to uncertainty around the country's import costs.
The report also highlighted risks to India's external sector outlook, citing the evolving geopolitical situation and uncertainty surrounding global trade policies.
Despite these challenges, domestic demand and industrial activity continue to support economic growth, the government said.
It added that resilient domestic economic fundamentals and adequate macroeconomic buffers leave India well positioned to navigate emerging challenges.
The inflation outlook comes against the backdrop of a sharp increase in retail prices in October. India's annual retail inflation surged to 6.09% during the month, crossing the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit of 6% for the first time under the new series.
The increase was driven by rising food prices, highlighting the continued vulnerability of household budgets to fluctuations in essential commodities.
While easing oil prices and a stronger rupee could offer some relief, the government's assessment suggests that domestic demand, supply disruptions and geopolitical developments will remain key factors shaping India's inflation trajectory.
The balance between these competing pressures will be important in determining the pace of price increases in the months ahead.
(With inputs by Reuters)