India’s inflation outlook remains stable despite the US-Israel-Iran war pushing global crude prices higher, four economists told Mint, citing low prices, adequate strategic reserves, and the government’s ability to cushion fuel shocks from spilling into retail prices.
US-Iran war oil shock unlikely to unsettle India’s inflation outlook
SummaryEconomists say Indian consumers are unlikely to immediately feel the impact of soaring crude prices following the US-Israel-Iran war.
