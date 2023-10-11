India inflation preview: 8 experts share what is expected from September CPI data
India's retail inflation for September may come near 5.5 per cent due to decline in select food items. Experts expect CPI inflation to cool in September led by correction in vegetable prices.
India's Consumer Price Index-based (CPI-based) inflation, or retail inflation, for the month of September, is expected to come near 5.5 per cent thanks to a sharp decline in select food items, including vegetable prices and edible oils.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message