India August inflation preview: India's August inflation may be significantly above RBI's 2-6% target range
India retail inflation likely eased to 7 per cent in August from July's 15-month high of 7.44 per cent, but experts expect it to remain above the Reserve Bank of India's target range of 2-6 per cent.
India retail inflation most likely eased in August on a monthly basis on a fall in vegetable prices but experts believe it will remain significantly above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) target range of 2-6 per cent. Official data on retail inflation will be released on Tuesday (September 12).