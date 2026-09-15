New Delhi: India’s economy, which grew a stronger-than-expected 7.8% in the June quarter, is facing fresh headwinds as food and fuel prices continue to surge while price pressures start trickling into the broader economy. Both retail and wholesale inflation accelerated sharply in August, the two datasets released on Monday showed, with the broader rise fanning expectations of a rate hike sooner than later.
Rising inflation sparks buzz of early rate hike
SummaryThe simultaneous rise in the two inflation gauges points to intensifying price pressures across the economy.
New Delhi: India’s economy, which grew a stronger-than-expected 7.8% in the June quarter, is facing fresh headwinds as food and fuel prices continue to surge while price pressures start trickling into the broader economy. Both retail and wholesale inflation accelerated sharply in August, the two datasets released on Monday showed, with the broader rise fanning expectations of a rate hike sooner than later.
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