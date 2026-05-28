From dirty dozen to IBC 2.0: how debt resolution changed in India

Data from IBBI showed that under IBC, the 1,419 cases that yielded resolution plans by the end of March took, on average, 621 days, excluding certain periods as decided by the tribunals. The 3,003 cases that ended in liquidation took, on average, 531 days to conclude. That is obviously an improvement over the previous regime, although it breached the maximum 330 days envisaged in the Code for debt resolution.