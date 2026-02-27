New Delhi: India has initiated a countervailing duty investigation into imports of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) suspension resins—used to make pipes, fittings, cables and other plastic products—from China.
India begins anti-subsidy probe into Chinese plastic raw material imports
SummaryIndia has initiated a probe into subsidized polyvinyl chloride (PVC) suspension resin imports from China, following industry complaints.
New Delhi: India has initiated a countervailing duty investigation into imports of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) suspension resins—used to make pipes, fittings, cables and other plastic products—from China.
