India begins anti-subsidy probe into Chinese plastic raw material imports

The order stated that the complainants account for a significant share of domestic production of the product under investigation, and therefore qualify as the “domestic industry” under trade remedy rules. The complainants also noted that Finolex Industries and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) are the other domestic producers, while Mundra Petrochem and Indian Oil Corp. are setting up their capacities to manufacture PVC suspension resins. The order also recorded that Finolex and RIL regularly imported the product and brought in substantial volumes during the investigation period of 1 October 2024 to 30 September 2025.