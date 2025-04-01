Govt’s capex appetite in Q4 fails to lift FY25 investment performance
Summary
- New projects worth ₹18.7 trillion were announced nationwide during the March quarter, making up half of the total new projects announced throughout the year. However, this boost failed to elevate the full year’s performance. Mint explores:
India’s investment report card received a significant boost from high-cost government projects in the March-ended quarter, providing a potential last-minute push after a slow year, even as private sector appetite remained subdued. However, despite the upbeat performance in the final quarter, the momentum was not enough to shift the overall sentiment for the full year.