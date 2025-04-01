Govt’s capex appetite in Q4 fails to lift FY25 investment performance

Economists caution that completed projects were initiated in earlier periods and typically faced delays for various reasons. Among the costliest projects, two were from the defence ministry. These were the Mazagon guided missile destroyers (warship) project worth ₹0.3 trillion, which began in the previous fiscal year and overran by six months, and submarine projects of similar value ( ₹0.3 trillion) completed in January, which had exceeded their timeline by 86 months.