India, Iran discuss Houthi attacks in Red Sea during Jaishankar visit

NEW DELHI :New Delhi and Tehran discussed the spate of Houthi attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea during external affairs minister S. Jaishankar’s visit to Iran, said India’s foreign ministry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“As you are all aware, recently there has also been a perceptible increase in threats to the safety of maritime commercial traffic in this important part of the Indian Ocean. The minister also referred to it. We have even seen some attacks in the vicinity of India. This is a matter of great concern to the international community. Obviously, it also has a direct bearing on India's energy and economic interests. This fraught situation is not to the benefit of any party and this must be clearly recognized," said Jaishankar in a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Iran is said to have close links with the Houthi militia in Yemen which have launched a series of attacks on shipping vessels plying the Red Sea route since mid-November. Experts speculated that a key motivation for Jaishankar’s visit was the recent attacks on several India-linked shipping vessels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jaishankar also discussed the status of the Chabahar Port project, which has significant Indian involvement, and the International North South Trade Corridor. The two sides also signed an agreement on the future development of the Chabahar Port, which has faced trouble given the US sanctions on Iran, according to Iranian media.

Jaishankar also discussed the ongoing West Asian crisis with his Iranian counterparts and stressed India’s support for the creation of an independent Palestinian state. This comes as India seeks to maintain a balanced position as Israel’s military campaign in Gaza continues.

India’s top diplomat also discussed the situation in Afghanistan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides the foreign minister, Jaishankar also met with the secretary of Iran’s National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian. He also called on Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi.

