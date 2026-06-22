India, Iran look to soon resume talks to get Chabahar Port plan back on track

New Delhi: India and Iran may soon revive plans to expand the strategic Chabahar Port and restore normal operations at the facility as geopolitical conditions in the region begin to stabilize, according to two people aware of the matter. This would reopen a key trade gateway that is seen key for India to boost connectivity with Afghanistan and Central Asia while bypassing Pakistan.
While there's no timeline yet, the upcoming talks are expected to focus on the future of operations at the Shahid Beheshti terminal, which was being run by India Ports Global Ltd IPGL under a 10-year agreement signed in May 2024, as well as long-pending proposals to expand the port’s cargo handling capacity and strengthen its connectivity with Central Asia, said the first person quoted above.