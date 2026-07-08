India's Iran oil plans in a quandary after Trump declares US-Iran ceasefire over

New Delhi: Just weeks after India's refiners began exploring the possibility of resuming crude oil imports from Iran, those plans may have run into fresh uncertainty. US President Donald Trump’s declaration on Wednesday that the memorandum of understanding with Tehran is effectively over—coupled with Washington’s decision to end a sanctions waiver on Iranian energy supplies—has clouded the prospects of oil imports, two people familiar with the matter said.
While Indian refiners are currently not shipping in crude from Iran, but they were evaluating the possibility for the medium- to long-term if US sanctions were extended or lifted permanently. Mint had earlier reported that Tehran was expected to sweeten the deal by offering deferred payments and longer credit periods to regain Indian buyers.