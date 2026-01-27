De-risking, not replacing

According to a report by Finland-based think tank Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) released on 13 January, India’s Russian crude imports recorded a sharp 29% month-on-month reduction in December to the lowest volumes since the implementation of the price cap policy. The cap was announced by the G7 in December 2022 setting a maximum price of $60 per barrel for Russian oil that could be paid by purchasers across the globe. Non-compliance could attract sanctions and other legal actions on the buyers and the financers involved. European Union has now lowered the price cap to about $44.10 per barrel.