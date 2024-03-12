India is all set for consumption boom—with a caveat
Summary
- The experience of China and the Asian Tigers during their high-growth years shows that the share of private consumption to GDP tends to decline and then plateau out as economies get richer. That’s because GDP growth was led by drivers other than consumption. That must be so for India, too.
With its billion-plus population, and a young demographic inclined towards spending, the India growth story typically centres on consumption. Recent growth optimism has fostered the belief that the country is on the cusp of a consumption boom. Yet, like everything else about India, the consumption story is complex and layered, with multiple contrasting narratives. And there is enough data to support all the conflicting stories. To avoid getting caught up in short-term trends, it may be useful to zoom out several decades to identify macro-level trends in consumption spending.