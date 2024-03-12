India is all set for consumption boom—with a caveat

Consequence, not pre-condition

Lastly, a word of caution. India is not a consumption-led economy, even though domestic consumption is the largest expenditure component of its GDP. Private consumption usually grows at or below the GDP growth rate during high-growth periods, though it may outpace GDP during a slowdown. The experience of China and the Asian Tigers during their high-growth years shows that the share of private consumption to GDP tends to decline and then plateau out as economies get richer. This doesn’t mean household spending on goods and services declined—rather, it shows that GDP growth was led by drivers other than consumption (e.g. investment for China, exports for Singapore). For India, too, consumption alone cannot drive the 6–7% annual growth that is widely expected of it. Putting the country on a sustainable growth path will be a prerequisite to a consumption boom.