Global brokerage Morgan Stanley has upgraded India to overweight rating. The brokerage in its report said that India has advanced from sixth to first place in its process, with relative valuations less severe than in October, and as foreign direct investment (FDI) and portfolio flows are being supported by multipolar world trends, India is adding a reform and macro-stability agenda that supports a positive outlook for capital expenditure (capex) and profits.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}