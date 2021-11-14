Union Minister for commerce and industries Piyush Goyal today said India is on historical high of exports of goods and services.

Inaugurating the 40th India International Trade Fair, the minister said the world takes India as a trusted global partner in maintaining global supply chains.

Goyal said despite the lockdown, India did not default on any service support to the global community. India has been witnessing historic high of FDIs. Highest ever FDI in first 4 months. It's 62 % higher than samw period last year. IITF will show India is back in business, he added.

Piyush Goyal listed five major Sutras of Bharat i.e. Economy, Exports, Infrastructure, Demand & Diversity. He said that better infrastructure, demand for good development diversity in growth will become the pivot of economic resurgence.

IITF will push the mission of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and shall encourage the idea of Vocal for Global, Goyal said, adding that IITF has returned after a gap of 1 year in its 40th edition with double josh and powered by the double engine of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ and ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

He commended ITPO for mounting the Trade Fair in a short time and with the largest participation of over 3,000 exhibitors, demonstrating that the world is looking at India as a “Trusted Partner".

