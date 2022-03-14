India is currently fastest rebounding economy in the world: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India is currently the fastest rebounding economy in the world and has managed to create the fastest expanding startup innovation ecosystem globally, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said during the Mint India Investment Summit on Monday.
Chandrasekhar said that in the post-covid era, the world is trying to diversify away from China which will result in more opportunities for India. He added that the country is attracting a record amount of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).
Talking about the opportunity in the IT space, Chandrasekhar said that there is clear evidence that the world is digitizing at a faster pace which is an opportunity for the country.
“There are tectonic and deep structural changes in the way global value chains were set up before covid and how they are evolving now. IT sector has clocked 15% growth and demand for IT services is at an all-time high," the Minister further said, adding that in a lot of ways, we are also constrained by talent.
Amid an ongoing shortage in the semi-conductor, Chandrasekhar said that PM Modi is has a clear vision for broadening and deepening our electronics ecosystem, as well as looking at the geopolitical opportunity.
The Minister said that the Indian economy faced several structural issues before 2014 and the investor's confidence was on the decline. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked on issues such as the availability of credit and capital to businesses.
“From 2014 to 2019, PM Modi went about cleaning up the financial sector and recapitalizing the financial sector. From then on the economy was no longer the monopoly of a few groups of families. He has set the economy into a qualitatively different orbit," Chandrasekhar said.