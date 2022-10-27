India is promoting circular economy from legal, capacity and market economy aspects: Bhupender Yadav

NEW DELHI :India is promoting circular economy from three aspects – legal, capacity and market economy, said Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Thursday.
The Union minister held a meeting with the Committee on Environment of German Federal Parliament headed by Member of Parliament Harald Ebner to discuss global environmental, climate change and other related challenges.
The Environment Minister acknowledged the support given by Germany to India for addressing challenges relating to environment and climate change. “India and Germany must work together to address global environment challenges," he said.
Yadav added that India has been undertaking numerous concrete climate actions under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, both domestically and globally. “They include NCAP, Biofuel, Kalyan Yojana, Amrit Sarovar, 500 GW target of RE, and BS-VI. India always endeavours to be part of the solution, and not part of the problem."
“India’s global commitment for addressing climate change is evident by the spearheading global initiatives like ISA, CDRI, and LeadIT. I thank Germany for joining ISA," the minister said.
While responding to the questions raised by the German delegation, Yadav said that India’s climate actions are based on the principle of CBDR-RC. “India achieved the targets mentioned in the 1st NDC on renewable energy and energy intensity before time. Further, India has enhanced these targets along with the launch of Mission LiFE."
“In the meeting, issues related to sustainable lifestyle, circular economy, e-wastes, conservation of water bodies, drinking water, problem of fertilizers, urban migration, sectoral climate action plans and achievements were discussed. The German delegation appreciated the concrete environment and climate actions taken by India despite the huge size and population. The German delegation mentioned that Germany fully supports India’s G-20 Presidency," said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in a press release.
