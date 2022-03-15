NEW DELHI : India is the fastest-rebounding economy globally and has managed to create the most dynamic startup innovation ecosystem in the world, Union minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship and electronics and information technology (IT), Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said at the Mint India Investment Summit on Monday.

Chandrasekhar said that India managed a soft landing of the economy in the early parts of the pandemic and sustained the economic recovery with a very calibrated set of policy actions.

And, as the world diversifies away from China in the post-pandemic era, more opportunities will be created for India, he added.

Talking about the information technology sector, Chandrasekhar said that many opportunities are being created for the country in this space as the world digitizes at a record pace.

“There are tectonic and deep structural changes in the way global value chains were set up before covid and how they are evolving now. The IT sector has clocked 15% growth, and demand for IT services is at an all-time high," the minister said, adding that India is only constrained by a talent shortage in many ways.

On the global shortage of semiconductors, Chandrasekhar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a clear vision for broadening and deepening the country’s electronics ecosystem and benefiting from the geopolitical opportunity.

The minister said that the Indian economy faced several structural issues before 2014 and that investors’ confidence had been on the decline.

But Prime Minister Modi has worked on areas such as the availability of credit and capital for businesses to address the issues, he added.

“From 2014 to 2019, Prime Minister Modi went about cleaning up the financial sector and recapitalizing the financial sector. From then on, the economy was no longer the monopoly of a few groups of families. He has set the economy in a qualitatively different orbit.

“We went into the first quarter of 2020 like the rest of the world, not knowing what this virus is or what the depth and intensity of the crisis would be. I think it’s the last two years, April 2020 to today...we took on the challenge, and the world has been awestruck by the resilience and capabilities of Indians," Chandrasekhar added.

The minister added that investors and people observing the Indian economy are genuinely impressed by how India has navigated the past two years of the pandemic.

Modi’s vision and the road map of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ will be realized via infrastructure pipeline, the asset monetization pipeline and the innovation and the digital economy will help India become better than what we had pre-covid, he further added.

