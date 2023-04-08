NEW DELHI : The government’s quality control orders for products of mass consumption, such as machinery safety equipment, pressure cookers, toys and air conditioners, are compliant with World Trade Organization (WTO) norms, and India is well within its right to retaliate against dumping of poor quality goods, a government official said. In January, several WTO members objected to India issuing quality control orders to curb a Chinese import surge and boost exports. Canada, Japan, the UK and the EU had also expressed concerns over the quality control orders at the WTO.

New Delhi has been pushing for quality control measures in the wake of an overhaul of global supply chains since the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The official said India lagged in terms of international standards but must ramp up its focus on quality to make the best of free-trade agreements and take advantage of the China-plus-one strategy adopted by the West. “QCOs are first applied in the domestic market and only then are they imposed on imports. So we are well within our rights (to bring QCOs). They (western countries) impose quality norms on our products, so we are duty-bound to retaliate by imposing QCOs on their products as well," he added, requesting anonymity.

According to WTO rules, members should use similar standards for domestic as well as imported products.

Anil Jauhri, former chief executive of the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies, had said that QCOs cannot be challenged at WTO if they are imposed on grounds of health, safety, environment and deceptive trade practice, or national security. Notably, while announcing QCO on toys, the Centre argued that cheap quality products from other countries pose a health risk for children in India.

QCOs are increasingly being used by the government to curb the dumping of cheap products from China amid the widening trade deficit, accounting for nearly 40% of the total deficit. Besides, imports of merchandise goods by India touched a record high in the last financial year.

India’s merchandise imports for FY23 are estimated at $710 billion, up 15.8% from $613 billion in 2021-22, according to The Global Trade Research Initiative.

India has the highest deficit with China of more than $87.5 billion. Around 65% of Chinese exports to India are in three categories--electronics ($31 billion), machinery ($21.7 billion), and organic chemicals ($13.6 billion). Other key categories include plastics, fertilizers, medical and scientific instruments, and iron and steel products.

The Union textile ministry is also considering imposing quality control orders for 107 technical textile products such as surgical gloves, PPE kits, bulletproof clothing, and fire-resistant clothing to ensure better standards for products manufactured in India and minimize imports of poor quality goods.