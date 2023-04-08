‘India is well within its right to ensure quality’2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 12:32 AM IST
- Can take action against dumping of poor-quality goods, a govt official said
NEW DELHI : The government’s quality control orders for products of mass consumption, such as machinery safety equipment, pressure cookers, toys and air conditioners, are compliant with World Trade Organization (WTO) norms, and India is well within its right to retaliate against dumping of poor quality goods, a government official said. In January, several WTO members objected to India issuing quality control orders to curb a Chinese import surge and boost exports. Canada, Japan, the UK and the EU had also expressed concerns over the quality control orders at the WTO.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×