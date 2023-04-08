‘India is well within its right to ensure quality’

The official said India lagged in terms of international standards but must ramp up its focus on quality to make the best of free-trade agreements and take advantage of the China-plus-one strategy adopted by the West. “QCOs are first applied in the domestic market and only then are they imposed on imports. So we are well within our rights (to bring QCOs). They (western countries) impose quality norms on our products, so we are duty-bound to retaliate by imposing QCOs on their products as well," he added, requesting anonymity.