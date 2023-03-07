India isn’t immune to the stagflation that felled its neighbors

While Apple Inc.’s vendors are making or contemplating investments in India — primarily to reduce the risk of getting caught in the vortex of deteriorating US-China relations — there are few discernible signs, yet, of $24 billion in five-year government incentives making headway, either in creating factory jobs, or reviving the dwindling importance of manufacturing in the economy. In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, which has a population rivaling Brazil, the workforce participation of males aged 20 to 24 years fell to a little over 34% in the last quarter of 2022, from nearly 66% before Covid-19. For female youths, the participation rate was only 3.4%, according to Mahesh Vyas of CMIE, a think tank.