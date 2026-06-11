India, Israel likely to resume FTA negotiations after July

NEW DELHI: India and Israel are set to resume formal negotiations on a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) after July, with the second round of talks likely to be held in Israel, according to two people aware of the matter.
The talks mark a renewed effort to conclude a trade pact that has been under discussion for more than a decade. Negotiations were first launched in 2010 but advanced only intermittently. In November 2025, India and Israel signed the Terms of Reference for the proposed agreement, formally launching negotiations and defining the scope and structure of the talks.
The first round was held in New Delhi from 23-26 February.
The proposed second round is expected to cover a wide range of issues, including trade in goods and services, technology cooperation, rules of origin, sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures, technical barriers to trade (TBT), customs procedures and trade facilitation, intellectual property rights, and other areas aimed at building a comprehensive trade framework.