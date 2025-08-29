Japan to invest 10 trillion Yen in India over next decade. Cooperation in AI, semiconductors and green energy on cards.

Japan has set a target of investing ¥10 trillion (nearly ₹6 trillion) in India over the next decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday following talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo.

India and Japan also launched the Economic Security Cooperation Initiative covering artificial intelligence, a digital partnership programme, and the joint development of semiconductors and rare earth minerals.

India is working to strengthen its economic ties with Japan and other trading partners, including China, amid economic turbulence caused by the US’s 50% tariffs on Indian goods, the highest globally.

“Today, we have laid a strong foundation for a new and golden chapter in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership. We have set a roadmap for the next decade,” Modi said in a media statement.

“Our vision focuses on investment, innovation, economic security, environment, technology, health, mobility, people-to-people ties, and state-prefecture cooperation. We have set a target of 10 trillion Yen investment from Japan in India over the next ten years,” he added.

Japan, a major trade partner, is the fifth-largest investment source for India, with foreign direct investment from Japan during 2000-2024 adding up to about $43.1 bllion, per government data. Bilateral trade between India and Japan stood at $22.85 billion in 2023-24.

The new partnership between India and Japan will open more doors for trade, tourism, education, and cultural exchanges, Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said the two nations were working on high-speed trains and making rapid progress in areas like ports, aviation, and shipbuilding under the Next Generation Mobility Partnership.

Modi also said that over the next 5 years India and Japan would encourage an exchange of 500,000 people, including an estimated 50,000 skilled Indians contributing to Japan’s economic growth.

AI and carbon markets Earlier, addressing the India-Japan Economic Forum, Modi said both the countries can partner in the sectors of manufacturing, technology and innovation, next-gen Infrastructure, skill development, and people-to-people ties.

Calling Japan a “tech powerhouse” and India a “talent powerhouse”, Modi said the two countries can work in areas like semiconductors, quantum computing, and space. He also highlighted India’s initiatives in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, biotech, and space.

India and Japan have also agreed to set up a joint credit mechanism for carbon markets to achieve energy transition and respective net zero goals.

According to Japan’s ministry of foreign affairs, the joint credit mechanism is a system for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, under which the amount of emission reduction is assessed as contribution by both partner countries and Japan.

Green energy transition is a key area of collaboration for both the countries, with huge opportunities for partnerships in the solar cell and green hydrogen segments. India is also working on launching its own carbon market.

“India is quickly moving towards 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030. We also aim for 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047. From solar cells to green hydrogen, there are huge opportunities for partnership,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said India and Japan had successful partnerships in the automobile sector that could be replicated in batteries, robotics, semiconductors, shipbuilding, and nuclear energy.

India and Japan also signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of mineral resources as part of New Delhi's efforts to establish and diversify critical minerals supply chains.

Under this, the two countries will exchange information on mineral resources, as well as policies, regulations, and possible joint development of critical mineral projects, mining auctions, and sustainable deep-sea mining.

India and Japan will also promote joint investments in exploration, mining and processing for critical minerals in India and other resource-rich countries.

“Together, we can make a significant contribution to the development of the Global South, especially Africa,” Modi said.

Urging Japanese businesses to invest in India, Modi said: “I urge all of you. Come, make in India, make for the world. The success stories of Suzuki and Daikin can become your success stories too.”