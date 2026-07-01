India, Japan eye LNG stockpiling partnership amid global supply uncertainty as Sanae Takaichi arrives today: Report

India and Japan will be signing a deal on liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies as the latter's PM Sanae Takaichi lands in New Delhi on Wednesday for her annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per a report by Economic Times.

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This deal comes amid global supply chain disruptions of crude oil and LNG due to the war in West Asia between the United States and Iran.

The Indian and Japanese governments are planning to set up a joint task force which will cooperate on LNG stockpiling. This pact is expected to be finalised in the Modi-Takaichi summit, the publication reported.

This move will help both countries tackle supply chain woes in the future and solidify their energy security. This will also boost information-sharing as well as dialogue between the two nations. The establishment of the task force will be mentioned in the joint statement issued at the end of the summit, the report reveals citing people in the know.

While India deeply relies on West Asia for its LNG, Japan only imports 10% of its LNG from the region. Takaichi's India tour, which is her first since she became prime minister, will begin today.

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Other topics under disucssion During the summit, the two governments are also expected to reach agreements on critical mineral supply chains, semiconductors, as well as advance cooperation on artificial intelligence and other new technologies. Takaichi will be accompanied by a number of Japanese companies during her visit, including Toshihiro Suzuki, the president of Suzuki Motor, and executives from Toyota Tshusho, which is the trading arm of Toyota.

Proposals regarding a large-scale green ammonia project in Odisha and promoting regional resilience via POWERR Asia will also be discussed in the summit, ANI reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

"The visit aims to boost economic growth through investment and innovation. There will be a focus on strengthening economic security, including building resilient supply chains in areas like semiconductors and critical minerals," the news agency quoted a source as saying.

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India and Japan upgraded ties to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014.

ANI cited sources to reveal that Modi's visit to Japan last August set the direction for the next decade, prioritising security, economy, investment, innovation, and people-to-people exchanges.

They said India is an indispensable partner in advancing the updated 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)' put forward by PM Takaichi. Both nations seek to promote an international order based on the rule of law.

Lowering reliance on US dollars India and Japan are also looking at advancing plans for a local-currency settlement framework which would allow direct transactions in rupee and yen for bilateral trade, thereby reducing reliance on the US dollar, as per a report by Nikkei Asia.

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This proposal might also find a place in the joint framework at the end of the summit.

If this materialises, it would be the first time that a joint statement between the leaders of the two countries includes a currency cooperation framework.

As per the proposal, Japanese non-residents will be able to open accounts with Indian banks, thus enabling cross-border payments directly in yen and rupees between financial institutions in both countries.

With agency inputs