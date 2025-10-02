India and Japan: Why the perfect economic alliance is still underperforming on FDI
howindialives.com 9 min read 02 Oct 2025, 04:54 pm IST
Summary
Japan needs India’s youth and land; India needs Japan’s capital and tech. Despite a perfect geopolitical fit and a massive new investment promise, Japanese funding is underperforming, leaving a vast economic opportunity waiting to be finally unlocked.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: Japan has set a target of investing 10 trillion yen (about ₹60,000 crore) in India over the next decade, following talks between the Indian Prime Minister and his Japanese counterpart last month. The two governments presented a joint roadmap to deepen their partnership through greater economic, security and ecological cooperation. At a time when old alliances are under threat from geopolitical tensions, the prospect of furthering a productive and friendly relationship with Japan is a welcome development.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story