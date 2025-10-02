New Delhi: Japan has set a target of investing 10 trillion yen (about ₹60,000 crore) in India over the next decade, following talks between the Indian Prime Minister and his Japanese counterpart last month. The two governments presented a joint roadmap to deepen their partnership through greater economic, security and ecological cooperation. At a time when old alliances are under threat from geopolitical tensions, the prospect of furthering a productive and friendly relationship with Japan is a welcome development.

As countries go, Japan and India are studies in contrast. Japan is a small, modern, developed country. It is safe and clean, largely homogenous in language and ethnicity, with a population that is known to be orderly and civic minded. India, on the other hand, is large, developing, diverse, multi-lingual, multi-religious and chaotic. But despite the disparities, or perhaps because of them, Japan and India complement each other very well, making them ideal economic and business partners. What makes the India-Japan partnership special are three latent synergies.

Contrasts without conflict

First, the countries have diametrically opposite, yet complementary, demographic structures. In 2024, 30% of Japan’s population was estimated to be 65 years or older and 11% were in the 0-14 age group. The corresponding numbers for India are 7% and 25%, respectively. This difference shows up in the share of the population aged 15-64 years—or working age population. This is 59% for Japan and falling, versus a stable 68% for India. Simply put, Japan is an ageing economy (median age nearly 50 years), while India has a young population (median age just under 30 years).

What Japan lacks in manpower, it makes up with capital and technology. Industrial production tends to be highly automated. Data for 2023 from the International Federation of Robotics shows that Japan’s automotive industry ranks fourth worldwide in terms of robots installed, with a robot density of 1,531 robots per 10,000 employees. Efficient use of technology and a strong work ethic explain why it is so productive.

India’s land area is nine times that of Japan, and its population 11 times larger, but the two countries have about the same nominal gross domestic product (GDP) (about $4 trillion). Japan is among the world’s leading producers in many industries, including automobiles, electrical appliances, electronics, gaming consoles and robotics.

The striking differences in labour and capital usage can be favourably exploited by both nations. India has the workforce and land, Japan has capital and technology. In an ideal world, Japanese direct investment would pour into India to create world-class manufacturing units staffed by Indian workers, and powered by the skills and technology of both nations.

Second, India and Japan have a long history of harmonious interaction. The two countries are not weighed down by any baggage of war or disputes, nor is there any threat of future conflict at this point. Politically, therefore, a partnership with Japan is easier to negotiate. Japanese brands have been around for a long time. Sony, Hitachi, Panasonic or Mitsubishi are familiar and well-respected names. Most Indians are aware of the successful partnership between the government of India and Suzuki Corp. of Japan to create Maruti Suzuki, the company that brought small cars to India and is today its largest carmaker.

View Full Image File photo of Maruti Suzuki’s plant in Manesar, Haryana. (Mint)

For an average consumer, Japan-made products are identified with good quality, in the same way that Chinese products are associated with low prices.

Underperforming FDI

Third, Japan has a long track record of investing overseas to set up production facilities. Starting in the 1970s, Japanese firms began to shift production to Asia, driven by rising labour costs at home as well as an appreciating yen. The first wave of foreign direct investment (FDI) from Japan went to the newly industrializing economies of Taiwan, South Korea, Indonesia and Hong Kong.

The next wave sent FDI to low-cost Asean countries, mainly to set up labour-intensive manufacturing units. Japanese firms also invested heavily in the US and Europe, primarily to maintain a local production base in those countries with a view to avoiding trade tensions. After the global financial crisis in 2008, Japan’s net outward FDI surged again, as its companies pivoted to investing in countries with large domestic markets, or with access to other large markets.

The main beneficiary of that wave was China. Its net FDI receipts from Japan jumped from $6.9 billion in 2009 to $12 billion in 2019. Japan has deliberately cut its China investment in the post-pandemic years; but that has not worked to India’s benefit so far. The flow of net Japanese FDI into India was $4.1 billion, $5.9 billion and $5.3 billion in 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively. Contrast this with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), which received $23.3 billion, $25.5 billion and $28.7 billion as net outward FDI from Japan in the same years. Thus, despite India’s strong growth performance in recent years, and its conscious efforts to attract manufacturing FDI, the fact remains that India receives a small fraction of the investment that has gone to Asean countries.

Quality standards

A report from the Indian think tank, Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP), identifies two key reasons to explain the stagnation of FDI flows from Japan. One, monitoring and restriction of imports from China have affected Japanese firms in India, which tend to rely heavily on China for industrial inputs and intermediate goods. Between 2014 and 2024, there were 185 anti-dumping investigations into Chinese imports. Ongoing investigations increase sourcing uncertainty for importers; and if they result in anti-dumping duties, it increases the cost of imports.

A January 2025 survey by the Japan External Trade Organization of overseas conditions of Japanese businesses sheds some light on the issues faced by them in using local Indian suppliers. Of the surveyed Japanese firms, 76.4% cited “absence of suppliers that meet the quality and technical capabilities requirement" as the main problem, and 30% stated that there was no local supplier available for the necessary raw materials. The Asean region offered comparatively easier access to production inputs, says the survey.

Two, in April 2020, it was announced that foreign investment from countries sharing a land border with India (China, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Afghanistan) would not be automatic, but would need specific government approval. This regulation, commonly known as Press Note 3, ensured that Japanese firms with Chinese equity holdings or any form of Chinese beneficial interest (say, as sourcing partners) were less likely to receive regulatory clearance. Meanwhile, Asean countries remained open and welcoming of Japanese capital. Not surprisingly, they received five times the investment that India did in the post-covid-19 pandemic years.

But the current global situation offers an excellent opportunity to scale up the India-Japan partnership. Past history and present circumstances have aligned to create the prospect of favourable alliance outcomes. Geopolitically, India and Japan are on the same side. Both are members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), a diplomatic partnership between the US, Japan, India and Australia that aims to support a peaceful, stable and inclusive Indo-Pacific. The Quad is not a military alliance, but the fact that leaders meet periodically gives it some political heft.

The China counter

A common geopolitical goal of both Japan and India is to reduce dependence on China. In fact, both are caught badly between China and the US. Both import heavily from China and export a lot to the US. Japan had a trade deficit of $46.5 billion with China in 2024; for India, it was a whopping $99.2 billion in 2024-25. Both countries are keen to reduce this deficit, or at least to offset a part of it, by building surpluses with other countries.

View Full Image A common geopolitical goal of both Japan and India is to reduce dependence on China. (Bloomberg)

A start to this effort has already been made. In August, India and Japan agreed to collaborate in critical future growth areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure and cyber security. The India semiconductor mission, set up in 2021 in the wake of the global chip shortage during the pandemic, has already approved 10 projects.

India is keen become self-reliant in semiconductors, but it is so far behind major global players in technology and investment that a tremendous amount of foreign capital and know-how will be required before it can manufacture chips domestically. Here is where Japan can come in. Japanese companies used to dominate global semiconductor markets in the 1980s, after which they lost some ground to South Korea and Taiwan. However, Japan remains in a leading position in manufacturing equipment and materials, both of which are crucial components of the semiconductor supply chain.

Much like India, Japan has also realized the importance of chip production and is now keen to revitalize its semiconductor industry. A 2023 report by the World Economic Forum pointed out that Japan’s labour shortage could be a major obstacle to this goal. India has a large pool of relatively low-cost engineers. With appropriate training, their contribution would be mutually beneficial to both countries.

Such collaborations have already started. For instance, Tata Electronics, which is building a chip fabrication plant in Gujarat and an assembly and testing unit in Assam, has partnered with Tokyo Electron for semiconductor equipment, training of domestic staff and support in new R&D initiatives. Japanese chip company Renesas Electronics is working closely with the ministry of electronics and information technology to support Indian startups and to skill engineering students by training them in real-world design environments.

Beyond traditional manufacturing and new growth areas, Japanese firms are also making their presence felt in India’s banking sector. As Japanese banks look to expand beyond their low-growth domestic market or the saturated markets in Southeast Asia, India, with its young aspirational population and robust credit growth, is an attractive option.

Recently, India’s central bank permitted Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC) to acquire a 24.99% stake in Yes Bank. With two seats on the board, SMBC will exercise some power on the bank’s governance. This is the largest cross-border investment made so far in India’s banking sector.

More importantly, it sets a precedent for the entry of other foreign banks into India. So far, the 74% foreign ownership cap for commercial banks had forced the three Japanese megabanks (SMBC, Mizuho and Mitsubishi UFG) to enter India through the non-banking finance company (NBFC) route. But the SMBC-Yes bank deal, as well as reports that the Reserve Bank of India is reviewing foreign ownership in Indian private banks, will likely encourage more Japanese financial institutions to set up shop in India. These investors are expected to enhance the banking industry with their deep pockets, fintech expertise and the experience of banking in Southeast Asian economies.

In summary, Japan and India have complementary business, economic and political interests, and a long history of friendly relations. India missed out on Japanese investment in its initial post-reform years, but that could change with the changing world order. The Indian government is pulling out all stops to secure foreign investment; Japan needs to invest in higher growth economies. Prime Minister Modi’s Japan visit promised much in terms of collaborative effort; both countries would benefit significantly if and when these assurances translate into actual investment and job creation.

