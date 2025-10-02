The main beneficiary of that wave was China. Its net FDI receipts from Japan jumped from $6.9 billion in 2009 to $12 billion in 2019. Japan has deliberately cut its China investment in the post-pandemic years; but that has not worked to India’s benefit so far. The flow of net Japanese FDI into India was $4.1 billion, $5.9 billion and $5.3 billion in 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively. Contrast this with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), which received $23.3 billion, $25.5 billion and $28.7 billion as net outward FDI from Japan in the same years. Thus, despite India’s strong growth performance in recent years, and its conscious efforts to attract manufacturing FDI, the fact remains that India receives a small fraction of the investment that has gone to Asean countries.