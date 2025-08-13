Lost in complexity: What is India’s real unemployment rate?
India’s official unemployment number is 3.2%, it is also 4.9%, 5.6%, 13% and 10.2%. All of these numbers are true for the people they represent. Mint breaks down the nuances behind the job data.
News reports often claim that India is experiencing jobless growth, validated by images and videos of thousands of youth queuing for a handful of jobs. These reports seen on TV screens or shared on social media seem drastically different when one looks at India’s official headline unemployment rate—3.2% in 2023-24 and 5.6% in June 2025—leading to some level of disbelief in the statistics.