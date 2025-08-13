Lost in complexity: What is India’s real unemployment rate?

When it comes to joblessness problem, the real story lies beyond the headline figures. As against the all-India average annual figure of 3.2% in 2023-24, which may appear low, the unemployment rate for graduates is as high as 13% and for the youth (aged 15-29 years): 10.2%. Such details are not available for the latest addition: monthly reports. But they do reveal high unemployment rates in urban areas, especially among women.