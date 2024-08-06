India’s jobs crisis: How dreams of rural youth outpace the labour market
SummaryFor a fast-growing country like India, aspirations of its youth are key to unlocking the potential for development and prosperity. However, the dreams of India’s rural youth may outpace what the labour market currently has to offer. What jobs rural youth really want? A new survey finds out.
Every few months, the news of hundreds of youth applying for a handful of jobs rocks the country as a grim reminder of the demand-supply mismatch in the labour market. For a fast-growing country like India, aspirations of the youth are key to unlocking the potential for development and prosperity. But the dreams of India’s rural youth may be outpacing what’s currently on offer in the job market, a new survey suggests.