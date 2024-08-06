India’s jobs crisis: How dreams of rural youth outpace the labour market

Skill drill

While there is no doubt that economic growth has not kept pace with the youth’s aspirations, several critics also cite the lack of adequate skilling to meet the requirements of the labour market. Several policymakers have suggested filling the skill gap to make people more employable or creating opportunities that suit the needs of potential candidates. Over the years, the government has launched several schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, free short-duration skill training, and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, a scheme to facilitate loans for small businesses and self-employment opportunities, among others, to bridge the gap. The efforts have resulted in a higher percentage of the population receiving formal vocational or technical training in 2022-23 compared to five years ago.