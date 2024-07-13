Economy
Mint Explainer: The resurgence in India’s job market—and the scepticism
Tina Edwin 5 min read 13 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
- Purchasing managers' June surveys suggest a recovery in manufacturing and an upturn in the services sector, resulting in a surge in hirings.
There may be some good news on job creation after all. The monthly purchasing managers’ surveys for manufacturing and services have shown a sharp rise in hiring across sectors and at different levels in June.
