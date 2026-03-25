For decades, the Indian youth dream followed a clear path: move out of farming, get a degree, and secure a stable job. The reality now is far different.
Tough for women, tougher for men: The grim reality of India's youth jobs
SummaryIndia’s youth face a fractured future. While women struggle with a farm fallback, graduate men endure a degree doom of stagnant pay and scarce opportunities in a tighter market.
For decades, the Indian youth dream followed a clear path: move out of farming, get a degree, and secure a stable job. The reality now is far different.
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