India July services activity growth at 4-month low

NEW DELHI: India’s services sector activity slowed down in July due to weaker sales growth and inflationary pressures, showed a private survey on Wednesday.
The S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services stood at 55.5 in July, down from an 11-year high of 59.2 recorded in June.
“The recovery of the Indian service sector lost momentum during July as weaker sales growth and inflationary pressures restricted the latest upturn in business activity," S&P Global said.
The July data also showed a negligible increase in service sector employment across India. The rate of job creation was fractional and broadly similar to June. The vast majority of firms left payroll numbers unchanged amid a lack of need to raise workforces, it said.
In terms of new work intakes, it noted that marketing efforts were fruitful while competitive pressures and unfavourable weather dampened demand. However, weaker recovery was supplemented by retreating price pressures.
Input costs increased at their slowest pace since February, while output charges were hiked to a weaker extent than in June. Companies that signalled higher business activity mentioned ongoing improvements in sales, the offering of new services and workers taking on overtime, showed the survey.
The rise was reportedly curbed by price pressures and the strength in the US dollar, it added.
Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said, “Business activity continued to rise strongly, with a similarly robust uplift in new business as the offering of new services and marketing efforts bore fruit."
There was, however, a noticeable loss of momentum for the Indian services economy as demand was somewhat curtailed by competitive pressures, elevated inflation and unfavourable weather, Pollyanna said, adding that both output and sales increased at the weakest rates for four months.
“In line with concerns that economic growth has weakened as we enter the second fiscal quarter, service providers signalled subdued confidence towards the medium-term business outlook. Only 5% of panelists forecast output growth over the course of the coming 12 months, while 94% predict no change from present levels,“ she said.
She added that the subtle easing in cost inflationary pressures to a five-month low was also welcomed by services firms struggling to preserve margins, and contributed to a softer rise in prices charged. However, survey participants reported considerable strain from food, fuel, input, labour, retail and transportation costs, De Lima noted.
The survey found that new business inflows increased at a marked rate, that was nevertheless the slowest in four months. Service providers that reported higher sales mentioned favourable demand conditions and fruitful advertising.
Underlying data indicated that the domestic market remained the key source of sales growth as international demand for Indian services worsened.
Ongoing cost increases led companies to lift their own selling prices in July. Despite the rate of inflation softening from June’s near five-year peak, the latest rise was significant and the seventeenth in successive months, the survey showed.
Business sentiment in the service economy was also subdued in July. Only 5% of companies forecast output growth in the year ahead, which they hope would follow from a pick-up in demand and marketing efforts. A vast majority of firms (94%) predict no change in business activity from present levels.