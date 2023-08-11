India June factory output growth slows to 3.7% from 5.2% in May

"The YoY growth in the IIP slid to a weaker-than-expected three-month low of 3.7% in June 2023 belying the hope engendered by the core sector print. The sequential slowdown was led by the manufacturing sector, while the mining and electricity sectors witnessed an improvement in their growth performance amid deficient rainfall in the month," said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head of Research and Outreach, ICRA Ltd.