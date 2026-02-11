India likely to maintain Chabahar presence even as US sanctions loom
India operates port infrastructure at Chabahar. The Iranian port, which is close to the China-operated Gwadar Port in Pakistan, is important for India as it provides direct access to Afghanistan and Central Asia, bypassing Pakistan.
New Delhi: India is working on a playbook to operate the Chabahar port in Iran after the US waiver on sanctions against Tehran ends in March, said two people aware of New Delhi’s stance to balance its ties with its longtime Persian Gulf trade partner and the world’s largest economy.