India knocks WTO on e-com consumers

A paper on consumer protection by India was submitted in December, while the paper on digital public infrastructure was submitted on Friday. In the last ministerial conference, the highest decision-making body of WTO in Geneva, members had agreed to reinvigorate work under the ‘Work Programme on E-commerce’ based on existing mandate and in line with its development dimension. Accordingly, it was decided to prepare papers for submissions on subjects of interest to developing and least developed countries to guide the discussions.