India and Korea have resolved to conclude the upgradation of the bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) as the trade and commerce ministers of both the countries met in New Delhi on Tuesday.

A joint statement said that both Yeo Han-Koo, the Minister for Trade of the Republic of Korea and Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister of Commerce & Industry held wide ranging discussions on bilateral trade and investments. The ministers agreed to impart fresh momentum to the discussions on CEPA up-gradation negotiations and also promote extensive business-to-business (B2B) interactions on trade and investment between the industry leaders of the two countries.

The ministers agreed to address difficulties expressed by industry from both sides and instructed their respective negotiating teams to meet on a regular basis in order to conclude the CEPA upgradation negotiations as soon as possible in a time bound manner building upon support from relevant stakeholders in a bid to achieve the target of $50 billion worth of trade before 2030.

"These regular negotiations shall be a forum to discuss the difficulties of business community from both countries and emerging trade-related issues including supply chain resilience. The ministers agreed to boost bilateral trade between India and Korea to achieve growth in a fair and balanced manner to the mutual advantage of both sides," said the statement.

Taking to Twitter, Commerce Minister Goyal said: "Delighted to host Yeo Han-koo, @TradeMin_KOR to discuss ways to strengthen the India-Korea economic relationship. Discussed key issues related to bilateral trade & investments, reviewed progress on CEPA upgradation & deliberated on ways to fast-track trade negotiations."

CEPA was signed between the two countries in August 2009 and became operational on January 2010.

The trade pact helped enhance bilateral trade and economic, with annual bilateral trade reaching $21.5 billion in 2018. However, trade between the two countries has been impacted amid the pandemic.

