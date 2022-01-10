NEW DELHI : Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal will on Tuesday hold a meeting with his counterpart from the Republic of Korea Han-koo Yeo to discuss bilateral trade related issues, an official statement from the commerce ministry said.

Goyal and Korea’s minister for Trade will focus on addressing the large trade deficit, market access issues and non-tariff barriers faced by Indian exporters. The discussion will also feature investment related issues, the statement said. The meeting is expected to further boost India-Korea trade relations in an equitable and balanced manner to the mutual advantage of both countries, the statement said.

Desperate for a quick economic recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, India is pursuing greater foreign investments and exports. India's exports touched $300 billion during April-December period of 2021. Goyal had told reporters earlier this month that the country was set to achieve the target of $400 billion annual exports by end of March 2022.

In the first half of the current financial year, India attracted over $31 billion in foreign direct investments, official data showed. India is hoping to be a key part of the global supply chain of businesses and is giving incentives for setting up new factories. Its customs duty structure is also being recalibrated to aid local manufacturing.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.