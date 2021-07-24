Where have all the Indian panda huggers gone? Over the past two years, the once-ubiquitous commentary urging India to deepen cooperation with China and work together toward shaping an “Asian century" of continental dominance has all but vanished from Indian public discourse. It’s unlikely to reappear soon—to Washington’s benefit.

The double whammy of a made-in-China pandemic and military clashes in the Himalayas last year shattered the longstanding consensus in New Delhi that it could deepen economic and diplomatic ties with Beijing without resolving its longstanding border disagreement.

“It’s very clear that the template of India-China relations that held for three decades until 2019 is no longer valid," says Gautam Bambawale, a former Indian ambassador to China, in a phone interview. “The new template has not yet been worked out, but relations will remain pretty tense and at a low level of equilibrium."

India’s rift with China will likely accentuate its tilt toward the West, a welcome development from Washington’s perspective. (Secretary of State Antony Blinken is likely to visit New Delhi next week.) It also buries the idea, long floated by China boosters, that Asian powers should view the country’s rise positively. At this point, it’s obvious that the only Asian century that Beijing wants is a Chinese one.

Not long ago, many important voices in India made the case for deeper engagement with China. As recently as October 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping met for a two-day summit in the South Indian temple town of Mamallapuram, where they posed for photos meant to convey close ties. The previous year, Mr. Modi traveled to Wuhan for a similar meeting with Mr. Xi, where the photo-ops included the two leaders sharing a boat ride and strolling amid plum blossoms.

Contrast that with India’s tone toward China in diplomatic matters today. After meeting last week in Tajikistan with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankartweeted tersely that he had “highlighted that unilateral change of status quo isn’t acceptable," and that the “full restoration and maintenance of peace and tranquility in border areas is essential for development of our ties."

In a Carnegie Endowment paper published in March, former Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale wrote of a strategic consensus in India that the continuing boundary dispute “marks an implacable decline in India-China ties." He warned “this might be the final chance" to rescue the relationship from “a new phase of antagonistic rivalry." The foreign minister’s remarks last week suggest that no such rescue has been undertaken.

What went wrong? In a nutshell, India’s foreign-policy establishment, like America’s, believed it could placate Beijing by offering trade and investment opportunities and cooperating with it on multilateral issues such as climate change.

Despite the occasional hiccup—such as a 2017 border standoff between India and China in Bhutan—this arrangement broadly held for three decades. But as Beijing’s economic and military heft has grown, it seems to see less reason to keep New Delhi in good humor. Last year, India found that Chinese troops had made multiple incursions along the disputed 2,200-mile boundary in territory claimed by India. Clashes last summer led to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese, the first loss of life on the India-China border since 1975.

By then the pandemic had already heightened popular anti-Chinese sentiment in India and set off a bid by New Delhi to woo foreign manufacturers away from China. The clashes, followed by Beijing’s refusal to withdraw in three out of four disputed areas despite multiple rounds of talks, has forced India to mobilize tens of thousands of troops backed by heavy artillery. China has also bulked up its border forces to about 50,000 troops over the past few months. Observers, including Mr. Bambawale, don’t rule out the prospect of further violence.

So far, India has responded by punishing Chinese firms and suspending almost all bilateral government cooperation. Last year India abruptly banned dozens of Chinese apps, including WeChat and TikTok. India also tightened foreign-investment rules, virtually freezing Chinese venture capitalists out of India’s booming tech sector. India has barred Huawei and ZTE from its 5G trials and tightened public procurement to make it harder for Chinese companies to participate.

A new production-linked incentives policy from New Delhi, announced last year, aims to build domestic capacity in large part by curbing imports from China. And last month, the Indian Olympic Association abruptly dropped the Chinese sportswear manufacturer Li-Ning as a sponsor.

Is this downturn permanent? Bilateral trade—dramatically skewed in China’s favor—continues to grow between the two countries. For now, India remains a member of China-dominated multilateral bodies such as Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), RIC (Russia, India, China), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. And the decline of civil liberties and minority rights under Mr. Modi has frayed ties with the U.S. and raised questions about the depth of bipartisan support for the relationship in both countries.

Nonetheless, a restoration of India-China relations seems vanishingly unlikely. “I don’t think there’s a China debate in India anymore," says Tanvi Madan, an expert on India-China relations at the Brookings Institution. “The debate in New Delhi is only about how close to get to the U.S."

